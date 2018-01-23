Texans' Montay Crockett: Claimed by Texans
Crockett was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Texans, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Crockett has logged previous stints with the Packers and Jaguars, the latter of which he was waived from earlier this month. Although he spent most of his time on the Jaguars' practice squad, he was activated for Week 17, but failed to record any stats.
