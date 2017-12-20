Pruitt (calf) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Pruitt was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and will now be sidelined for the final two games of the year as the Texans decided to pull the plug on the 25-year-old's season. Pruitt played in just one game for the Texans, logging 13 offensive snaps.

