Pruitt was promoted to the Texans' active roster Tuesday.

Pruitt spent almost the entire season the Texans' practice squad but now gets the call up after C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) was placed on injured reserve. Stephen Anderson will likely take over starting responsibilities at tight end, but Pruitt could see offensive reps as he is the only other healthy tight end on the active roster at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories