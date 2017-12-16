Pruitt is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a calf injury.

Pruitt joined the Texans 53-man roster early last week and was a new addition to the injury report as a limited participant Friday. The 25-year-old is the only tight end on the roster besides starter Stephen Anderson, and seems likely to play unless the team makes another roster move.

