Pruitt (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Pruitt was looking to play his second game of the season, but Stephen Anderson will once again be the sole tight end on Houston's roster. Regardless, Pruitt likely wouldn't have had much of a ceiling against the Jags, who have been the fifth-stingiest against tight ends this season.

