Bryant appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Texans in 2025 and finished with 40 tackles (22 solo).

Bryant opened the 2025 regular season on the Texans' practice squad and was signed to the active roster in mid-November after being elevated the maximum three games. He served in a rotational role in the secondary while also contributing on special teams, and he had five games in which he logged at least five tackles. Bryant enters the offseason as an undrafted free agent, and he'll look to join a team where he will have a better opportunity at more consistent playing time.