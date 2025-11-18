Bryant logged eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 16-13 win against Tennessee.

Bryant got a chance to start for the second straight week with Jalen Pitre (concussion) unable to suit up. Bryant ended up playing all 59 of Houston's defensive snaps and leading the team in tackles. The Texans play on Thursday night this week, and if Pitre isn't able to return (he was estimated as limited in Monday's walkthrough), Bryant would be in line for another start.