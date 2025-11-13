Texans' Myles Bryant: Signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
The Texans signed Bryant to the active roster from their practice squad Wednesday.
Bryant had already been elevated for the maximum three games this season, meaning he would've been unable to play in another matchup without joining the active roster. If Jalen Pitre is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's matchup versus the Titans, Bryant would likely step in as the team's starting slot cornerback.