The Texans selected Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Dell won't have to go far to meet up with his new team as the former Houston Cougar gets to stay in the area. A polarizing prospect, Dell was a dominant producer in college (32 receiving TDs) but his nickname of "Tank" is a bit of a misnomer; he's perilously slight at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds. To be that small, standout athleticism is a necessity and Dell didn't show that at the combine with a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and a 121-inch broad jump. Houston doesn't have much settled in its receiving corps so there's a chance Dell finds his way onto the field, but his margin for error at the next level is small.