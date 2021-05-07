The Texans are signing Hewitt to a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hewitt notched a career-high 134 tackles (91 solo) last season, when injuries thrust him into the lead role among New York's linebacker corps. In his previous five seasons in the league, Hewitt had never surpassed 75 stops. Houston's defensive scheme already boasts two starting inside linebackers in Zach Cunningham and Christian Kirksey, however, so Hewitt stands to return to a depth role for the 2021 season.

More News