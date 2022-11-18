site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Neville Hewitt: Remains out
Hewitt (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Washington.
Hewitt is slated to miss a third straight game due to a hamstring injury. He's only seen 23 defensive snaps across seven appearances, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Houston's defense.
