Texans' Neville Hewitt: Ruled out for TNF
Nov 2, 2022
9:51 pm ET
Hewitt (hamstring) won't play Thursday night against the Eagles.
Hewitt failed to practice Wednesday and will consequently be held out on a short week. He's primarily made it onto the field as part of the special teams unit, totaling six tackles (five solo) through seven contests in 2022.
