Chubb (ribs) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but could be in line to serve as the Texans' top ball carrier in Week 16 with Woody Marks (ankle) trending toward missing the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Before sitting out the Texans' Week 15 win over the Cardinals due to a ribs injury, Chubb had begun to cede more work on the ground to Marks over his most recent appearances. However, Marks exited the Week 15 game early due to an ankle injury of his own, then sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field Friday as a limited participant. Like Chubb, Marks is listed as questionable, and though he had been pushing to play Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston relays that the Texans plan to have the rookie rest his ankle this week. Assuming Chubb -- who practiced fully Thursday and Friday -- is officially cleared upon the release of Houston's inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he could take on the brunt of the carries out of the backfield with Marks out of the picture. Meanwhile, Jawhar Jordan is also expected to have a role in the game plan after a 15-carry, 101-yard performance in Week 15, and Dare Ogunbowale could see more involvement on passing downs.