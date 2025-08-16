Chubb rushed five times for 25 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Texans' 20-3 preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

The first-team offense was out there for two drives Saturday, and Chubb utilized the opportunity to showcase encouraging form following consecutive injury-plagued seasons. The 2018 second-round pick of the Browns appeared to have more spring in his step than during his lackluster 2024 swan song in Cleveland, and with each passing day that Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) remains on the NFI list, Chubb appears likelier to open the regular season as the Texans' lead back while sharing the backfield with Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks, at minimum.