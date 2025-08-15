Chubb (concussion), who handled the bulk of first-team reps during joint practices with the Panthers on Thursday, is expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against Carolina, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chubb, who has now fully cleared the concussion protocol, has handled the bulk of first-team reps throughout training camp with joe Mixon (lower leg) still on the active/non-football injury list. He's split those reps with Dameon Pierce, who was held out of Thursday's joint practice and appears on track to get a rest day Saturday. Chubb made a handful of explosive plays at practice Thursday, an encouraging development given that he's coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries. A strong showing versus Carolina would boost Chubb's standing in Houston's backfield, wherein he, Pierce, and rookie fourth-round pick Woody Marks are all working to make their case for the Week 1 starting gig, in the event that Mixon isn't ready to go.