Chubb had four carries for 14 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 28-16 playoff loss to New England.

Chubb finished up his first season in Houston with 122 carries for 506 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He added 13 catches on 20 targets for 67 yards. Chubb was meant to back up Joe Mixon (foot) but opened atop the depth chart, as Mixon's injury prevented him from playing at all in 2025. The Texans eventually gave Woody Marks the lead role while Chubb served as the backup and averaged just 4.4 carries over the final seven weeks of the regular season. The 31-year-old Chubb enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and Houston is expected to reassess the backfield.