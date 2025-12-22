Chubb (ribs) took six carries for 33 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Raiders.

Chubb returned from a one-game absence in time to help fill in for injured starter Woody Marks (ankle), though it was Jawhar Jordan -- signed from the practice squad earlier this week -- who led the Texans in backfield touches (20) and total production (70 yards) Sunday. Chubb has been a shell of his former self while attempting to fill the void left by Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) in Houston's backfield this season, producing a 121-505-3 rushing line across 15 active games. With Marks potentially returning in Week 17, Chubb's value is limited to deep formats for Saturday's tilt against the Chargers.