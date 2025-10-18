Chubb could have a busy Week 7 against Seattle on Monday, if the Texans can establish the running game, as head coach DeMeco Ryans said earlier in the week, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "When you can run the ball, you can sustain drives," Ryans said. "That's the key. That allows (offensive coordinator Nick) Caley to be able to open up the playbook and call whatever he's installed that particular week."

Establishing the ground attack won't be easy against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game (79.0 ypg). Chubb hasn't looked like the former All-Pro he once was in Cleveland, but he has been effective at times. And rookie Woody Marks has emerged as a potential playmaker out of the backfield. Chubb is coming off his best game of the season in Week 5, when rushed for a season-high 61 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Ravens.