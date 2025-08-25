With Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) slated to begin the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, Chubb appears to be in line for an expanded role.

The Texans will make Mixon's placement on reserve/NFI official Tuesday. Mixon hasn't practiced at all this summer and now will miss at least the first four games of the regular season, leaving the door open for Chubb, rookie Woody Marks and veterans Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale to jockey for backfield work. Chubb was rested for the preseason finale this past weekend, suggesting he's the leader for the early-down role over Pierce. Marks and Ogunbowale profile more as pass-catching backs, though Marks certainly could grow into a larger role. Chubb has played in just 10 regular-season games over the last two seasons due to yet another severe knee injury, and he looked sluggish on 102 carries in 2024, turning them into 332 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns with Cleveland. He also doesn't catch many passes, muting his fantasy appeal. Marks, a fourth-round rookie, comes at a cheaper cost in drafts and is five years younger with less wear and tear on his body.