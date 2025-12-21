Chubb (ribs), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 16 clash against Las Vegas, is likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chubb missed Houston's win over Arizona last Sunday, but it appears his absence won't extend beyond that one game. His likely ability to play against the Raiders could carry significantly more weight if No. 1 RB Woody Marks (ankle) is unable to suit up. If Marks doesn't play, Chubb could potentially work as the Texans' lead back, though Jawhar Jordan may have earned that honor with his 15-carry, 101-yard performance in his NFL debut last Sunday. Even if Marks does manage to take the field, Chubb and Jordan could factor in more than usual given the former's ankle issue and a potential blowout against the 2-12 Raiders.