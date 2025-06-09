Chubb and the Texans officially agreed to a one-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chubb's 2023 campaign was cut short by ACL, MCL and meniscus tears in his left knee, and upon his return Week 7 of last season, he topped out at 59 rushing yards among his eight appearances before suffering a fracture in his left foot Week 15, ending the year on injured reserve. Prior to those injuries, he had put together four straight 1,000-yard seasons on the ground for the Browns, but with Joe Mixon (lower body) entrenched as Houston's top running back for 2025, Chubb likely will be relegated to a complementary role while potentially competing for reps with Dameon Pierce and rookie fourth-rounder Woody Marks, considering Chubb's deal has a base salary of $2.5 million.