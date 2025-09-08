Texans' Nick Chubb: Leads backfield with 60 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chubb took 13 carries for 60 yards while failing to bring in his only target in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.
Chubb was the Texans' lead back as expected Sunday, receiving 10 more carries than the next running back on the depth chart. The 29-year-old flashed glimpses of his former All-Pro form with a healthy average of 4.6 yards per carry. Catastrophic injuries derailed the end of Chubb's tenure with Cleveland, but a clean bill of health could result in a career renaissance with Houston. With Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) still without a timetable to return, Chubb is worth a look against the Buccaneers next Monday if he went overlooked in drafts.
