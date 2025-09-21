Chubb rushed nine times for 38 yards and secured three of four targets for two yards in the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Chubb saw a modest workload on the ground but still led the Texans in rush attempts on the afternoon. The veteran back has been solid in the early going now almost two years removed from his devastating early-season knee injury in 2023, with Chubb averaging 4.2 yards per carry and scoring a rushing TD on his 34 rush attempts to date. The veteran should continue to share early-down work with rookie Woody Marks during a Week 4 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.