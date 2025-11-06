Chubb (foot) was limited at practice Thursday.

Chubb was a non-participant in Wednesday's session, but his return to Thursday's practice bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Jaguars. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the running back is able to practice fully to close the week, and in turn whether or not he carries an injury designation into the weekend. If available versus Jacksonville, Chubb would be in line to continue to work in a backfield time-share with Woody Marks.