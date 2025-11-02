default-cbs-image
Chubb carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran split the backfield workload with rookie Woody Marks, and while Chubb led the Texans in rushing, it was still a tepid showing. The former Brown has yet to top 61 rushing yards in a game this season, and while he's gotten double-digit carries in six of eight contests, there have been very few flashes of his pre-injury form. Houston could lean more heavily on its ground game in Week 10 against the Jaguars however, if C.J. Stroud (concussion) remains sidelined and Davis Mills is under center.

