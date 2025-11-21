Chubb rushed six times for 16 yards and brought in his only target for minus-5 yards in the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday night.

Chubb once again was clearly outpaced by rookie backfield mate Woody Marks, who logged 10 more carries and 58 more rushing yards. The veteran now has just 14 total carries in his last three games, and with Marks doing well with his opportunities, Chubb figures to continue filling a modest role in a Week 13 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 30.