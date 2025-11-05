Chubb was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

When reporters asked about Chubb's absence, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans simply responded, "we'll see as the week goes on." There was no clear sign of trouble during Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos, with Chubb taking 11 carries for 34 yards while playing 36 percent of snaps on offense, including a 40 percent snap share and two carries during the fourth quarter. Woody Marks will likely get more playing time if Chubb isn't available Sunday against Jacksonville, but Dare Ogunbowale, Dameon Pierce and British Brooks could also mix in for a few snaps/touches.