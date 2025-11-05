Chubb (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans' upcoming injury report will clarify what caused Chubb's absence from the session, but with regard to the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, coach DeMeco Ryans said "we'll see as the week goes on." If Chubb is limited or out versus Jacksonville, Woody Marks would be in line for added touches, with Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks also in Houston's Week 10 backfield mix.