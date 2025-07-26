Chubb could earn the starting job during training camp after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) is facing an extended absence.

Chubb is almost two years removed from his catastrophic knee injury that included ACL, MCL and meniscus tears. The 2018 second-round pick played in eight regular-season games last season and rushed 102 times for 332 yards (3.3 YPC) and three touchdowns. None of his carries went for 20 or more yards. However, the Texans are hoping he can return to form with another offseason of training under his belt, and the opportunity is clear now that Mixon is in danger of missing regular-season games, although that will be determined closer to Week 1. Rookie fourth-round pick Woody Marks should also get in the mix, especially in passing situations.