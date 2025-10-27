Chubb rushed 17 times for 56 yards and brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Chubb received six more carries than rookie backfield mate Woody Marks, but the latter outgained the veteran by six yards despite the lesser workload. Marks also stood out by doubling Chubb's reception total and gaining 36 more receiving yards, but head coach DeMeco Ryans appears intent on keeping Chubb involved as both a runner and receiver. Nevertheless, with a middling 4.0 yards-per-carry average, Chubb could eventually swap places in the backfield pecking order with Marks.