Chubb won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, which could suggest he's on track for a Week 1 start versus the Rams, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale are suited up for Saturday's exhibition. Assuming there's not an unreported injury at play, this is a good sign for Chubb's Week 1 role projection in the event Joe Mixon (foot) is absent or limited. Chubb made one appearance this preseason, playing with the first-string offense last week and taking five carries for 25 yards (plus one catch for four yards). Pierce, meanwhile, is set for his first appearance of the preseason after missing some time with a quadriceps injury.