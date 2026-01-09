Chubb wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report, while Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports that Jawhar Jordan (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Friday.

Chubb was rested in the regular-season finale against the Colts, but his absence from the injury report confirms the notion that he was inactive Week 18 due to a coach's decision and will be available for Monday's wild-card round game against the Steelers. Jordan sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 18 win over the Colts and looks unlikely to suit up Monday, paving the way for Chubb to reclaim the top backup role behind Woody Marks. Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks round out Houston's running back depth chart.