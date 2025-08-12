Chubb (concussion) practiced without a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This means Chubb has either made it through concussion protocol or is in the final stage. He hit his head during practice last Tuesday and missed the next few days, but he returned Monday as a limited participant and now seems ready for full participation. With Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) uncertain for the start of the season, Chubb is competing with Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and Woody Marks for backfield roles.