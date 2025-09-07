The Texans envision Chubb serving as their "bell-cow running back" in Sunday's season opener versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) racked up 12 touchdowns and 1,325 yards in 12 games as the Texans' lead back in 2024, but he'll miss at least the first four contests of 2025 after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Aug. 26. With Mixon out of the picture for at least the first quarter of the season, Chubb looks poised to have an extended runway to lead the Houston backfield. Chubb's final season in Cleveland was cut short by a foot fracture that he sustained Dec. 15, but he avoided surgery and has reportedly looked healthy and effective in training camp after joining Houston on a one-year deal in June. When available, Chubb has proven to be one of the NFL's most efficient runners, though he averaged a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry over his eight games in Cleveland a season ago. He could be in line for some improvement now that he's further removed from the major knee surgery he required in September 2023, and while he looks poised to dominate the early-down work out of the Houston backfield, Chubb has never been a major contributor in the passing game and could cede most of those reps to Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks or Dare Ogunbowale.