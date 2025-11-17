Chubb rushed three times for 17 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Texans' 16-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Chubb and backfield mate Woody Marks had the biggest gulf in workloads yet Sunday, with the former finishing with a season-low carry total. Chubb had also logged a modest five carries in Week 10 against the Jaguars, so he may set to play a complementary role to Marks down the stretch of regular season.