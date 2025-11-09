Chubb carried the ball five times for 47 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars.

Rookie Woody Marks led the Texans' backfield with 16 touches to Chubb's six, but the veteran was still productive on his limited volume. It was the third time this season Chubb's failed to get double-digit carries, as he continues to fall behind Marks in the pecking order. Both backs could pop for big numbers, no matter how the workload is split, in Week 11 against the Titans.