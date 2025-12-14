Chubb (ribs), who is officially questionable to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, is not expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chubb suffered an injury to his ribs last Sunday night against Kansas City and missed the first two days of practice this week. He advanced to a limited session Friday to draw a questionable tag, but it doesn't look like that will be enough for the veteran running back to take the field against Arizona. Woody Marks should dominate backfield work for Houston, while Dare Ogunbowale is slated for an uptick in offensive snaps as the team's No. 2 ball carrier.