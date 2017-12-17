Texans' Nick Martin: Ankle injury potentially serious
Martin sustained what may have been a severe ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien said that it looked like a "pretty serious injury," and more specifics should come forth as the week begins to unfold. Martin was carted to the locker room, and with only two weeks left in the season and the Texans already eliminated from the playoffs, his 2017 season could be over.
