Texans' Nick Martin: Lands on IR
The Texans placed Martin (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Martin suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Coach Bill O'Brien indicated following the game that the injury was "pretty serious," so his subsequent placement on the IR is not all that surprising. The 24-year-old will now look ahead to the 2018 season.
