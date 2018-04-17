Texans' Nick Martin: Running again
Martin (ankle) has resumed running after undergoing ankle surgery in late December, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
The center continues to make progress after missing the final two games of last season with the ankle injury. Look for more updates to come as training camp nears, with the veteran expected to be ready for the beginning of the regular season.
