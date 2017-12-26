Texans' Nick Martin: Undergoes ankle surgery
Martin underwent successful surgery on his ankle Tuesday and is expected to be at full strength entering the 2018 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The center was placed on injured reserve last week due to what Texans head coach Bill O'Brien called a "pretty serious" ankle issue. Martin previously missed the entire 2016 season after requiring surgery on his ankle.
