Rose went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and missed both of his field-goal attempts in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

One of the misses was a 57-yard attempt as time expired, so we're not giving Rose a demerit for that, but the 32-yarder he hooked into the left upright is problematic. The 24-year-old has missed kicks in both preseason games he's appeared in as a fill-in for the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn (undisclosed) -- Rose misfired on an extra-point kick the previous week against San Francisco. Fairbairn is expected to suit up Week 1 against the Patriots, but if his return is delayed, Rose's performance will likely have the Texans looking for another kicker.