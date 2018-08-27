Texans' Nick Rose: Misses kick for second straight week
Rose went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and missed both of his field-goal attempts in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.
One of the misses was a 57-yard attempt as time expired, so we're not giving Rose a demerit for that, but the 32-yarder he hooked into the left upright is problematic. The 24-year-old has missed kicks in both preseason games he's appeared in as a fill-in for the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn (undisclosed) -- Rose misfired on an extra-point kick the previous week against San Francisco. Fairbairn is expected to suit up Week 1 against the Patriots, but if his return is delayed, Rose's performance will likely have the Texans looking for another kicker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...