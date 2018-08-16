Rose auditioned for the Texans on Wednesday and signed a contract with them, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is expected to be a short-term roster addition. Starting placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is sidelined by a minor undisclosed injury that may cause him to miss Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers. Rose is a local product out of the University of Texas and kicked for Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He's made 11-of-14 field-goal attempts and 5-of-6 extra-point kicks.