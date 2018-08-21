Rose remains in Houston's camp while starting kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn continues to be sidelined by a soft-tissue injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rose filled in for Fairbairn during the team's second preseason game Saturday, connecting on a 32-yard field goal against the 49ers, but missed an extra-point kick. "I don't know where Fairbairn's at (with his recovery)," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "He's working hard to get back. He's a great guy, but we've got Rose in there now. Rose needs to make all of his kicks, just like everybody else needs to improve. Then, we'll see where Fairbairn's at."

