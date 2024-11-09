Collins (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Collins is expected to play Sunday after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury, but official word on his status won't arrive until the Texans release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Collins didn't resume practicing until Friday and was listed as a limited participant for that session, so even if he plays Sunday, he could have his reps managed to some degree. Fellow starting wideout Tank Dell (back) is also listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.