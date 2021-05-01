The Texans selected Collins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

With Will Fuller gone, the Texans needed to address receiver and did so by adding Collins out of Michigan. Collins opted out this past season but was impressive when he played in the Maize and Blue. A big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds with 4.45 speed, Collins averaged 19.7 yards per catch and 10.7 yards per target in 2019. He has a path to immediate playing time and should be on the radar in both dynasty and best-ball formats.