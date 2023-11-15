Collins (calf) was on the field for Wednesday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The extent of Collins' practice participation won't be known until the Texans release their first Week 11 injury report later Wednesday, but the wideout is taking a step in the right direction after he was unable to practice in any capacity last week before sitting out Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals. Collins leads the Texans this season with 631 receiving yards, but rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to manage just fine without his top receiver in Week 10. Stroud completed 23 of 39 attempts for 356 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with Noah Brown (7-172-0 line on eight targets) stepping up to account for nearly half of the yardage total.