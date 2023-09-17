Collins secured seven of nine targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 31-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Collins tied for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards by a comfortable margin. The fourth-year pro made a spectacular contested catch on his touchdown grab, an eight-yard reception in traffic late in the first quarter. Collins has been rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's favorite receiver through the first two games of the second overall pick's professional career, as Collins will carry a 13-226-1 line on 20 targets into a Week 3 divisional road clash against the Jaguars.