Texans' Nico Collins: Carries no designation Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (concussion) was a
Collins, who cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, logged a pair of full practices heading into the weekend. The injury forced him to miss last week's win over San Francisco, but Collins remains the team's leader in targets (46), catches (26) and yards (339). He also has three touchdowns, tying him with fellow wideout Xavier Hutchinson.
