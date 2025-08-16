Texans' Nico Collins: Catches TD in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins brought in two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 20-3 preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Collins played on the first two drives with the rest of the Texans' first-team offense and caught his touchdown from five yards out on fourth down to cap off the full first unit's time in the game. Collins is once again primed for a massive role in Houston's air attack this coming season, especially with Tank Dell (PUP-knee) still facing a highly uncertain return timeline.
